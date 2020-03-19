Northwestern State University postpones commencement

Graduating seniors at Northwestern State University will have to wait longer to walk across the stage.

The university announced the May 8th commencement ceremony will be postponed. This comes amid efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and limiting public gatherings.

Thursday, Mar. 19th, the university began transitioning classes to online formats.

Plans are being considered to give graduates an option of a late summer commencement program or an invitation to participate in Fall commencement in December of 2020.

