Now Showing: 3 new films, but will anyone see them?

Three new movies open in wide release this weekend, but with fears of the coronavirus pandemic growing, will many people venture out to movie theaters to see them?

"I Still Believe" dramatizes the true story of Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp. Box office watchers think the inspirational faith-based film will lead the pack of new movies, earning up to 15 million dollars and possibly even top "Onward" for the weekend title.

Vin Diesel's latest movie is "Bloodshot," based on the comic book about a soldier given super-powers through nano-technology. The action-thriller is looking at a 10 million dollar debut.

"The Hunt" finally reaches theaters. The movie about people being hunted for sport was supposed to debut last September, but real-life shootings, and the film's subject matter, prompted Universal to delay its release. Analysts expect an opening weekend worth eight to nine million dollars.

