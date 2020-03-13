Nutritionists offer up some tips to keep your immune system healthy

Nutritionist Jen Avis spoke with KNOE to talk about ways to keep your immune system healthy.

Avis says getting sleep and eating healthy are important to a robust immune system, but taking supplements is also vital. She says sugar can depress your immune system for six hours, so it's essential to limit your sugar intake.

Some of the supplements she mentioned are Echinacea Goldenseal Extract Blend Capsules, Antioxidant Green Teabags, and Black Elderberry Capsules.

If you aren't feeling well, Avis says it's a good idea to avoid waiting rooms and hospitals by choosing to do a video visit. She says you just need to contact your provider to get more information.

