OMV offices will be open Monday, May 18

The Office of Motor Vehicles in Alexandria will be among eleven locations across the state providing limited services on Monday, May 18.

The limited services include the issuance/renewal of driver licenses and/or identification cards, ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations, and title transfers.

Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.

Customers are also encouraged to check their driver's license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.

Please be aware that facial coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all OMV customers. In addition, the office will be complying with the 25% occupancy capacity during Phase I of Louisiana re-opening.

If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options, with no exceptions.

•OMV Call Center: 225-925-6146

•OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886 Baton Rouge, La. 70896

For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit the OMV website.

