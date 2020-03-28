Oakdale inmate dies from Coronavirus

Updated: Sat 10:43 PM, Mar 28, 2020

OAKDALE, La. (DOJ) News Channel 5 has learned of a Coronavirus related inmate death. On Thursday March 19, 2020, inmate Patrick Jones complained of a persistent cough at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Jones was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Jones tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, March 20, 2020 his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Saturday, March 28, 2020 Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Jones was a 49-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 324 month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 425.1 grams of crack cocaine within 1000 feet of a junior college. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 26, 2017.
FCI Oakdale is a Low security facility that currently houses 990 male offenders.

