Off-campus LSU grad student tested positive for COVID-19, marking university’s first case

Louisiana State University announced a graduate student self-reported to school officials that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The university confirmed this is its first case.

The university said the student had an on-campus job. Others who worked in the same office as the student were told to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The student did not live on campus and has not been on campus since March 7, the university confirmed. The student’s classes were all online.

“While the news of a positive case at LSU is not unexpected given the number of cases now in the state, I know it is cause for concern,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “So, please continue to take care of yourselves by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding travel. And, please take care of your loved ones – especially those who are older or have chronic health conditions – by avoiding those who are most at-risk and staying away from gatherings of more than 10 people.”

