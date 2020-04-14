Ohio company to provide N95 mask sterilization for free with federal contract

An Ohio company will be able to sterilize N95 face masks for frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic for no charge after receiving a federal contract worth up to $400 million.

An Ohio company's technology is now capable of decontaminating hundreds of thousands of N95 masks. (Source: DVIDS)

Columbus-based Battelle announced its Critical Care Decontamination System is already operating in Long Island, Washington state and central Ohio, and it will soon add new sites in Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. The federal contract will allow Battelle to operate its system across 60 sites.

The FDA lifted restrictions on the technology in late March, which allowed Battelle to be able to sanitize hundreds of thousands of face masks each day.

Battelle says the system works by using concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide. A single N95 mask can be decontaminated multiple times without degrading the performance of the respirator.

Battelle was awarded the federal contract Friday by the Defense Logistics Agency on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA. The contract will help fund the staffing and training of workers to operate the systems across the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.