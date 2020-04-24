Older brother of Dallas QB Dak Prescott dies

An older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton native Dak Prescott has died.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that 31-year-old Jace Prescott passed away Thursday.

The cause of his death is not immediately clear.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement Thursday:

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Further information is not immediately available.