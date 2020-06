The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is holding an online meeting for residents who live near the old Dresser, LLC facility in North Rapides Parish.

It will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Many residents are concerned about their water and air quality after TCE contamination was discovered in neighborhoods surrounding the plant earlier this year.

The meeting password is 513239.

You can read more about the Dresser plant contamination here.

