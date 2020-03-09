Trainers, vets, others charged in horse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York have charged more than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what they describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to race faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Jason Servis, the trainer of champion Maximum Security, was among those charged. He’s accused of administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide. Racehorses can sell at auction for well over $1 million.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

