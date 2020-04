The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Mona Collier.

Mona is a 15-year-old black female, 5’8”, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at her residence on C.L. Bradford Street on April 26, 2020, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

If you know the whereabouts of Mona Collier, please contact the Pineville Police Department (318)442-6603.

