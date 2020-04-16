'PPE 3D Printing for Cenla' project expands, fund raises to help care for healthcare workers

Weeks ago, the “PPE 3D Printing for Cenla” project was formed -- a local group of schools, professors, medical professionals and more combining advanced technology and their skills to make sure health facilities have personal protective equipment for Cenla hospital staff.

The project started when Dr. Marvin Mata at Rapides Regional contacted Liz Hines at St. Francis Cabrini School with an idea to create PPE that he got from an old friend from med school, Dr. Edmund Martinez, who's a doctor in the Philippines.

“I was on Facebook one day and saw his [Dr. Martinez] post that they were 3-D printing the face shields in the Philippines,” said Mata. “I talked to Liz and explained to her what I wanted to do in the community in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Because Dr. Mata saved her son's life when he was just a baby, Hines was willing to go above and beyond to do what needed to be done to protect medical and hospital staff.

“We spent about six weeks in the PICU and on the floor with Dr. Mata,” Hines said. “We have followed back and forth on Facebook, and he's kind of watched Francis grow up that way. So, that's how the connection was made.”

As the appreciation for our healthcare heroes grows, the project expands. People are now making and assembling masks from home, local high school students and professors are spending their time away from the classroom to chip in, and others are jumping in to help organize and transport the materials and equipment needed.

But, this growth requires more funding, so the group is finding ways to raise money from home, and the community can help. Local Catholic Schools are selling t-shirts. That money will go toward a GoFundMe set up for the project.

“One of the things we try to teach the kids is that we also need to take care of our community,” said Patricia Upton with Our Lady of Prompt Succor. “We're not just fundraising for ourselves, and this was a great way to help teach them that.”

The money raised from one t-shirt can make two masks. Each mask and shield costs about five dollars.

The money raised from one t-shirt can make two masks. Each mask and shield costs about five dollars.

Dr. Mata also wanted to thank everyone for spending their time and resources to contribute to the project.

