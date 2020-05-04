Pandemic affects local taxi company and alters their relationship with Fort Polk

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy hard, and many local businesses are feeling the effect. One business taking a hit is the T&T Taxi company in Leesville.

COVID-19 pandemic hits a local taxi company hard altering their relationship with Fort Polk. | Source: KALB

For 55 years, T&T Taxi traveled Entrance Road picking up passengers at Fort Polk, but nearly 3 weeks ago that came to a screeching halt.

"I just want to know why," Thomas Staggs, the owner of T&T Taxi said. "I got regulars calling me every day wanting to know, 'When can you pick us up? We need to get to work.'"

Staggs is a Vietnam veteran and he wants to know why his taxi company can no longer pick up passengers at Fort Polk.

"I know it's not the virus," Staggs said.

Staggs and his employees believe the reason why is because of issues with transportation at the insulation, and not health concerns.

"If civilians can get other people through the gate with one ID, then why can't we," Steven Jannise, a driver for the T&T Taxi company asked.

When asked was it because of transportations issues, Colonel (Col.) Ryan Roseberry, the Garrison Commander at Fort Polk denied the accusations.

"Oh no," Col. Roseberry said. "We did that because we're primarily concerned about the spread of the coronavirus."

Col. Roseberry says the Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the Commanding General at Fort Polk made this decision base on Col. Roseberry's recommendations.

Staggs says the pandemic is detrimental to his business.

"It's killing me," Staggs emphasized.

Staggs pays $1,600 each month for insurance to run his business, putting him in a significant hole.

"I had a very good job," Steven explained. "[I] left it to come and takeover, so this business that has run 55 years will last another 55. God willing, if we can make it last that long."

"I just don't know what to do anymore," Chase Jannise, another driver for the company said. "We are leaving it in God's hands to guide us through all this mess."

"I know there are some stimulus checks out there that people can take advantage of," Col. Roseberry said. "I'm hoping the taxi drivers will be able to do that. We are going to get them back on the insulation as soon as we can.

Those are Col. Roseberry's words to the taxi companies. However, T&T Taxi hopes to survive long enough to see the Col. Roseberry's words fulfilled.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.