Paragon Casino and Resort announces reopening plans, procedures

Earlier this week, Governor Edwards authorized casinos to reopen Friday, but the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has since delayed the opening until next week so that they have time to implement their own set of guidelines for Louisiana casinos.

The Paragon Casino and Resort in Marksville announced on Thursday that they will reopen to the public next Wednesday, May 20 at noon, along with the hotel and RV park. All employees will be wearing masks, and special thermal cameras will take the temperatures of everyone walking through the doors.

Slot machines and table games will be open, with employees sanitizing all buttons and screens in between each use. Table games will also have fewer chairs than usual to allow for social distancing and will close for several hours each day for deep cleaning. The casino is also placing more than 100 sanitizing wipe stations on the floor for customers to use.

The MarketPlace buffet will also be back open, with plexiglass sneeze guards in place, fewer chairs, and with employees serving the food to customers. Gator Coffee will also be open 24 hours a day. The movie theater, retail spaces, and the hotel lobby will be open. Tamahka Trails Golf Course is also opening back up. The casino’s other restaurants will remain closed for now, along with Kids Quest and the Cyber Quest Arcade.

General Manager Jody Madigan says this is the first time in its history that the Paragon has had to close, and they couldn't be more excited to welcome back employees and customers.

"Obviously we're excited. You know, having to close was a big impact to both the community and to our team members. So, the fact that we're allowed to be able to bring people back, back to work is a big advantage for us and for our team. It's a hard thing to have to do to make that decision. So, the fact that we're able to put people back in employment - we're one of the largest employers in Avoyelles Parish - so we're excited to have everybody come back. We're excited to see the guests back,” says Madigan.

The Paragon Casino and Resort employs about 1,000 people. Madigan says most employees have been furloughed during the closure, but that the company has continued paying for health insurance costs. They say most, but not all, employees will be back to work next week. Since some areas of the casino will remain closed, some employees will be brought back in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

