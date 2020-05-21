Paragon Casino officially re-opens

The Paragon Casino Resort has officially re-opened after closing two months ago.

Guests enter the Paragon Casino Resort after a two month closure. | Source: KALB

Guests may not have liked waiting two months for the casino to re-open, but they didn't seem to mind waiting outside for nearly an hour for the doors to open.

"I'm excited, but I'm not excited to lose money," said casino guest Kevin Smith as he waited outside the main entrance.

Casino employees wearing masks greeted guests as they came in during the official re-opening. Paragon's General Manager, Jody Madigan, says that requiring employees to wear masks is only one of the new safety measures that have been implemented.

"We've got thermal cameras upon entry, plexiglass up between the customers and the team members at the cashier stations. We've got signage throughout the entire property. We've got 115 sanitation stations that you can use to wipe your hands or wipe the machines down. We've got sanitizing gel stations throughout the property as well," Madigan said.

Employees will clean machines and other surfaces around the clock. And normal business hours will continue, but table games will close from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. for cleaning.

