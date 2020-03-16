Parents and kids try to stay busy during first day of three week break

Students throughout the state are out of school for the next three weeks, after Governor John B el Edwards announced on Friday that all public schools would be out through April 13th.

The intent is to limit interaction and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in an effort to help "flatten the curve" of the virus. The Rapides Parish School Board released a statement Friday adding that all extracurricular activities are also suspended. Area private schools followed along with the governor's announcement.

With school out for an extended period of time, many parents have been left to find someone or somewhere to care for their children on short notice. For those lucky enough to be able to stay home with their kids, they're now working on creative ways to keep them learning and entertained. "Just supporting the different types of things to keep their mind going because the library is even closing, but luckily we have books that we've checked out and then we have a book collection at home but I think if you don't do anything in those three weeks or have something planned for your children then they're just going- it's going to be boring and idle,” says parent Simone Brown.

