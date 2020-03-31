Pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La. to be charged with misdemeanor

The pastor of a church in Central, Louisiana will be charged with six misdemeanor counts of disobeying the powers of the governor, prosecutors said Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Pastor Tony Spell is facing six counts, one count for each time he allegedly held a gathering at his church that exceeded the limit set by the governor.

Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, has continually disobeyed orders by Governor John Bel Edwards that large groups should not gather during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has held multiple church services will hundreds in attendance.

Here is the section of Louisiana law Spell is accused of violating:

RS 29:724 — Powers of the governor. A. The governor is responsible for meeting the dangers to the state and people presented by emergencies or disasters, and in order to effectuate the provisions of this Chapter, the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations, and regulations and amend or rescind them.

