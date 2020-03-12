NHL joins NBA in suspending season, MLB reportedly to follow

(AP) - The NHL announced Thursday that it was suspending play effective immediately.

Fans watch players warm up prior to an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The hockey league joins the NBA in stropping games amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus. MLB probably will also announce that the start of the season will be delayed, according to people familiar with the discussions.

They join the NBA, MLS and major college events in stopping play to help stop the spread of the respiratory virus that has sickened more than 1,200 people and killed more than 30 in the U.S. alone.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the second NBA All-Star on the Utah Jazz to become infected.

It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday.

It isn’t so funny now. Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice" Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The league has been shut down for the foreseeable future, which could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

The Wizards and Raptors, who recently played Gobert and the Jazz, said Thursday they are self-quarantining.

The NHL put its season on ice beginning with Thursday’s games, it announced, while NASCAR said it’s racing at Atlanta and Homestead without fans.

Other organizations are limiting attendance or calling off games. All major conference basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday, including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC and Big East.

Other tournaments stopped included the Atlantic 10, AAC, MAC, Big Sky, Big South, WAC, Big West, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southland. The Ivy League had previously canceled its games as well.

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments.

Conference tournaments have been canceled, including the SEC, Big Ten and the AAC, they announced Thursday. The Ivy League had previously canceled its games as well.

In addition, the SEC said Thursday that all team sports activities would be put on hold until March 30. It exempted teams that may compete in the NCAA competition, which would include the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Soccer league MLS said its season is on hold until further notice. In Europe, Manchester City’s Champions League match against Real Madrid also was postponed because of coronavirus.

International soccer star Christiano Ronaldo said he is under self-quarantine after one of his Juventus teammates tested positive.

The ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour events will take place through the week of April 20.

The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.

In golf, The Players Championship is keeping fans out for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over how to handle the new coronavirus tells the AP that only key personnel will be allowed at the course.

The tour is expected to announce an update later Thursday. The source says the policy will be in place at PGA Tour events for the next several weeks starting with the Valspar Championship next week in the Tampa Bay area.

The only other times the tour has kept fans from the course were for safety issues related to weather.

Baseball’s Mariners say they will move their games out of Seattle for all of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

