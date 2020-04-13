Patrons, store employees required to wear face masks at Fort Polk Commissary

Patrons and store employees at Fort Polk's Commissary are required to wear face masks, as further safety measures are increased to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The instruction was released April 10 by the Defense Commissary Agency, or DeCA, and applies to all agency stores and other facilities worldwide where no local directive had yet been issued, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Defense Department special assistant for commissary operations, said in a statement.

This policy reinforces the commissaries' mission as being vital to military sustainment and readiness, said Army Lt. Col. Angela Parham, DeCA's health and safety director.

On April 5, the Department of Defense released its own guidance that "all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance in public areas or work centers."

"The DOD's face-covering mandate aligns with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance to help presently asymptomatic people, who may not know they're infected, from spreading the virus to healthy folks," Parham said.

That said, Parham added that personal protective equipment is only one part of the preventive measures needed to help wind down the spread of COVID-19.

"Even when you wear a mask or other face covering, it is still important to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing, and refrain from touching your face," she added.

The commissary is not authorized or equipped to provide face masks to customers, she said.

"Having the proper face coverings to enter a military facility is the responsibility of the service member or family member who wants to gain entrance," Parham said. "A customer who doesn't have the proper face coverings, just like a customer who doesn't have the proper ID, will not be allowed to shop. The enforcement of unauthorized shoppers rests with the installation."

OTHER SAFETY MEASURES

In addition to face coverings on all employees and customers, Parham said, commissaries have implemented operational policies to help ensure stores remain safe in the wake of COVID-19.

Some examples include installing clear, acrylic sneeze shields in commissaries at all regular checkout lanes. Also, checkout and product display areas will continue to be disinfected routinely, along with restrooms, shopping carts, and product display cases to reduce transmission risks, she said.

At each register, hand sanitizer is accessible for and used by staff at the end of every patron transaction.

Also, multiple actions are being enforced at commissaries, including a "no visitors" policy to limit people inside the store, prohibiting reusable bags, and early-bird hours being cut back to give staff an opportunity to sanitize and restock shelves.

"We work closely with our industry partners and place product orders with them for increased deliveries to our commissaries where the need is greatest, especially overseas, to ensure product availability, particularly on items that are in high demand," Parham said.

"We are countering delays of shipboard supply containers by increasing air shipments of high-demand items to our overseas stores as needed," she added. "We will continue to fully maintain this level of support throughout the duration of the crisis wherever necessary."

Updates related to the commissaries can be found on DeCA's Coronavirus page.

