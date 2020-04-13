Peabody High School student shares encouraging words to the Class of 2020 during pandemic

Around the state and other parts of the world, some students in the class of 2020 are wondering what's next for them as the pandemic continues to keep students out of school.

Source: KALB

In Central Louisiana, students from all schools are feeling discouraged, most feeling like they're missing out on the last months of their grade-school journey. Some are sharing emotions on social media about not being able to have a traditional graduation ceremony in May, but one Cenla student, Zoria Goodley, Peabody High School's student council president, said she's doing her best to stay positive. She hopes the rest of her class can find the light at the end of the tunnel during these unprecedented times.

"We've come this far, and I feel like we're going to get everything we worked for,” Goodley expressed. “I love my class, we've been supporting each other ever since freshman year, and not just my class at Peabody, but spread out at the other schools, and I just want to tell them don't give up, don't be too discouraged and things are going to work out for us."

As for now, the Rapides Parish School Board said they plan to delay graduation ceremonies until the schools get the okay to have them. In the meantime, parents and students will be receiving calls within the coming days to address the next step for seniors. We also heard from Grant Parish's Superintendent, Paxton Teddlie, who also said graduations will be postponed until later in the summer or fall.

We’re waiting to hear back graduation plans from Vernon and Avoyelles Parish school boards, we will keep you all updated.

