Peaceful protesters assemble in front of Avoyelles DA's Office Friday morning

Protesters were out on the streets of Marksville at 8 a.m. Friday.

(KALB)

“Change doesn’t just start out in the broad, it starts right here in our home,” protester Quazeric Reed.

The group peacefully assembled outside of the Avoyelles District Attorney’s office.

“We picked this place for a distinct reason…the district attorney is circled around everyone,” said Reed.

These citizens made no noise as they stood on the sidewalk, but instead, registered their protest with signs of powerful words to get their message across – Black Lives Matter.

“This is what America’s about – protesting peacefully,” said protester Roosevelt Tadlock.

District Attorney Charles Riddle addressed the protest and the message being displayed for the city to see.

“Peaceful protests, I will support 100 percent as long as the protest is about trying to create unity,” said Riddle.

Riddle eventually stopped by to speak to the people in attendance as they slowly started trickling in.

“Sitting down and listening is the key to all this, and I’m a listener,” he said. “I like to talk, but I’m also a listener. My office is always open.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

