Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on a monthly basis

April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes. It's a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago.

