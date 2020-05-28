Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on a monthly basis

MGN
Updated: Thu 10:01 AM, May 28, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) - April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes. It's a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus