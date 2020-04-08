Phone carriers waive fees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Major phone providers have announced they’re waiving certain fees to help people who are significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Many people throughout the country have lost jobs and now are looking into ways to cut costs. Some of you can’t pay your bills during this coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T announced it will waive all cellphone, home phone and internet late fees for people who are unable to pay the bills. The company also said it would make adjustments and waive charges for data overages through May 13. AT&T did suggest you go to the company’s website to submit a waiver form.

Verizon also plans to waive late fees for residents and small businesses. It also promised not to cut off any services due to late fees or people’s inability to pay the bills.

T-Mobile announced that it would not charge data overages for the next 60 days and that its customers would not be subject to data fees.

Any little bit helps when you’re struggling amid a crisis.

