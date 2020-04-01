Physician discusses germs and ways to prevent spread of COVID-19

The latest numbers with the Louisiana Department of Health tell us there are now almost 6,500 reported cases of COVID-19 in our state, and 69 here at home in Rapides Parish.

Dr. David Kalantar | Source: KALB

Even if you are washing your hands frequently and social distancing, experts say you can still get the novel coronavirus through droplets in the air.

Local physician Dr. David Kalantar tells us you can also spread COVID-19 by wearing shoes inside your home, and even by taking your dog out on a walk.

Keep in mind the coronavirus can live on cement, asphalt, metals, cardboard, plastics, and a number of other surfaces.

Kalantar recommends taking your shoes off at the door and washing your hands as soon as you get inside. Also, consider putting your shoes in the washing machine or spraying them down with Lysol or other cleaning supplies.

Continue to follow Governor Edwards' "stay at home" order and leave the house only when it's necessary. When you do have to leave, Kalantar recommends wearing gloves and a face mask for protection, and try to avoid the emergency room as much as possible.

“You go there and you test for COVID-19 and say all you have is a cold," said Kalantar. "You test negative but the person next to you or another person as you passed by had just sneezed so you walk into it on your way home. You go and you hug your parents and your family members. You tested negative but that sneeze you caught on the way with the coronavirus, you took it home. So now you’re giving this to everybody in your family.”

One common symptom of COVID-19 people might not know about is the loss of smell and often loss of taste.

According to Kalantar, people with type 'A' blood are affected more by the coronavirus than people with type 'B' or type 'O.'

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.