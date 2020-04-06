Picking up essential items from school in Vernon Parish

Starting on Tuesday, the Vernon Parish school district will let parents pick up essential items for their children.

Those items include medicine, insulin pumps, asthma inhalers, etc.

All parents need to do is call the school's principal and make an appointment ahead of time.

"At this time we are going to allow the parents to call the school, talk to the principal and make an appointment," said James Williams, the Vernon Parish Superintendent. "[Parents can] pick up essential items that their student may have left at school on March 13."

The principals will be in their offices on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. until noon.

