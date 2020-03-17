Pill Box Pharmacy will be drive-thru only

Another Cenla business is taking precautions to keep the community safe.

The Pill Box Pharmacy closing its doors to customers Tuesday.

Jessica Bordelon, a pharmacist at the Jackon Street location, said both prescription and over the counter items can be served through the drive-thru during business hours.

Although the lobby is closed to the public workers are still sanitizing, cleaning, and keeping the building clear of germs.

"We are definitely doing everything we can to keep everything clean and sanitized,” Bordelon explained. “We're washing our hands frequently and using hand sanitizer. We have plenty of disinfectant and Lysol spray that we're using to still sanitize the frequently used common areas like the drive-thru area that we're maintaining and we're keeping our personal areas sanitized and clean as well."

Bordelon added that the pharmacy plans to stay open and operating as long as possible.

