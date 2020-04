Pinecrest Supports and Services Center in Pineville now has 8 cases of COVID-19.

Here's a statement from the facility:

"We continue to have adequate PPE, we have received additional PPE including gowns, goggles, and masks. We have eight confirmed cases currently, and each of those patients remain in isolation and are recovering. We continue with daily screenings of all staff, and all previous restrictions are still in place."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.