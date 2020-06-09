Pineville Downtown Development District Board votes unanimously to fund Main Street Façade Grant Program

For those looking to move their business or begin a business in downtown Pineville, now is your chance.

Downtown Pineville (KALB)

“This area is growing I think as big as anything else is,” said Doug Gann, director of downtown development and special events.

The Downtown Development District Board voted unanimously on Monday to fund the Main Street Façade Grant Program.

“That is a grant program to help existing businesses along Main Street redo the outside of their buildings on there,” said Gann. “Or it’s also going to help people that maybe you’re looking for a building along Main Street and say, ‘Well, this may help to establish that.’”

Money made from the city’s sale of the land on Rainbow Drive will fund the program.

“We’ve set aside $175,000 from the Downtown Development District to reimburse people,” said Gann. “Up to 50 percent of the money you spend - up to $20,000. So, 50 percent of that is $10,000."

One life-long Pineville resident said it’s been a long time coming.

“The cultural aspect of this area is a lot more vast than people would tend to believe,” said Main Street resident Eddy Lashney. “Amazing amount of potential right here – an amazing amount.”

The program brings hope that this will provide the change needed for downtown Pineville to bring back to life what has always been there.

“What we hope to see is it continue to grow from its grassroots, up, without ever losing its originality and its organic feel to it,” said Lashney.

Anyone interested can begin to apply for the grant on July 1.

