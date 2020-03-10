Pineville High School student died in fatal wreck in Avoyelles Parish

According to APSO, an 18-year-old Pineville High School student died Sunday in an Avoyelles Parish single-vehicle accident.

Around 6 p.m. on March 8, a 2000 Toyota Tundra was traveling on a private road in the Effie area when the driver, an 18-year-old male, lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle turned over several times.

One of the passengers, Corry Barbay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told there was also a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle as well.

The driver and passengers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, but routine toxicology tests are pending.

