Statement from the City of Pineville mayor Clarence Fields and the Pineville City Council:

In light of the COVID 19 pandemic and in the interest of fully complying with federal and state mandates and the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, the City of Pineville is hereby cancelling the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 6 p.m., and is postponing the agenda items scheduled for consideration at that time to the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 6 p.m..