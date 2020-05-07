Pineville live streams National Day of Prayer event

The National Day of Prayer is usually a day when people gather in large groups, but that's a little different this year.

Source: KALB

COVID-19 has halted large gatherings, but Governor Edwards recently set guidelines that allow small religious gatherings outside.

"When the Governor released the guidelines for outdoor worship, and we felt like this was an outdoor worship service, we decided to have the pastors meet in person at city hall," said Nathan Martin, Pastor of Christian Challenge Worship Center in Pineville.

Martin was one of many pastors that gathered outside of Pineville City Hall for a prayer service that was live streamed through Facebook.

These pastors made sure they followed guidelines for their small gathering, wearing masks and keeping a safe distance between others. Each of them led prayers based around different topics, most of them geared towards COVID-19 and the effects it had on everyone, all while members of the community watched from a distance through the live feed.

Even though they couldn't have the large gathering they've had every year for over 25 years in front of Pineville City Hall, these pastors felt that this was something that needed to be done.

Martin says, "I just hope that people will pause today and pray. I mean...it is...of all the years we've ever needed prayer...this is certainly a year that we need prayer."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

