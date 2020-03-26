Pineville man accused of 2nd-degree kidnapping, another suspect wanted

A Pineville man is in custody and another man is wanted in relation to a kidnapping incident in the 100 block of Sunset in Alexandria on Thursday evening.

According to APD, witnesses claim that Darius Mitchell, 23, armed with a handgun, forced a victim into a red vehicle and left the area.

APD, with assistance from the Pineville Police Department, eventually located the victim and a second suspect, Jammie Simmons, 22, in the 300 block of Greer Road in Pineville. The victim had minor injuries.

Simmons was charged with second-degree kidnapping.

A warrant has been issued for Mitchell. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

