Pineville man accused of child pornography distribution

A Pineville man has been accused of distributing child pornography following an investigation by Louisiana State Police.

In March, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit began investigating child exploitation images found on the internet.

On June 4, LSP SVU, with the assistance of the FBI Alexandria Resident Office, executed a search warrant and claimed that Ronnie Humphrey, 36, was allegedly responsible for the distribution of the images.

Humphrey was arrested for distribution of pornography involving juveniles and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

