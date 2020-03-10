Pineville man arrested for allegedly stealing from vending machines

A Pineville man was arrested after complaints of money being stolen from vending machines.

On January 22, RPSO deputies responded to a local business in reference to a theft complaint. An undisclosed amount of money was allegedly stolen from various vending machines throughout the parish.

The discrepancy was discovered during a recent audit and it is believed the crimes took place over an extended amount of time.

Jerry Akers, 53, of Pineville, was identified as a suspect. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and a warrant was granted for Akers’ arrest in reference to theft $1,000 - $5,000.

On March 10, Akers was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrant. Akers is currently being detained at the detention center as bond has yet to be set, in reference to the charge.

