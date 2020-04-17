Pineville man arrested in criminal sexual conduct case involving a victim under 13

A Pineville man has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges involving a victim under the age of 13.

On April 8, deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred in the Tioga area.

Paul Douglas Connally, 55, of Pineville, was identified as a suspect. Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.

Warrants were granted for Connally’s arrest in reference to one count of first degree rape; victim under the age of 13, one count – sexual battery; victim under the age of 13 and one count - indecent behavior with a juvenile; victim under the age of 13.

On April 16, Detectives located Connally, who was taken into custody without incident. Connally was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants. He is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $950,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 RPSO. All rights reserved.