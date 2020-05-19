Pineville man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with hatchet

A Pineville man has been arrested following an assault and battery of a victim and on drug charges.

RPSO responded to a complaint on May 8 in the Pineville area concerning Joey Ray Bryant, 34, attacking a victim with a hatchet.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital, treated and later released.

On May 12, Bryant was arrested for one count of aggravated assault upon a dating partner, one count of aggravated second degree battery, one count of false imprisonment: armed with a dangerous weapon, one count of theft under $1,000, one count of possession of CDS 2 under 2 Grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released three days later after posting a $23,500 bond. As a condition of his bond, Bryant was served with an order of protection and is prevented from having any contact with the victim.

