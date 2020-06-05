Pineville man arrested on child porn charge, took plea in 2018 in similar case

A Pineville man has been released on a $1,500 bond following an arrest Thursday for a charge of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

Ronnie Humphrey (RPSO)

Ronnie Lee Humphrey, Jr., 36 of Pineville, was taken into custody by Louisiana State Police for an investigation that dates back to March.

We're told by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office that the bond was set using a pre-set in the system.

Back in 2015, Humphrey, Jr. was arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office ICAC Unit and charged with pornography with juveniles for an allegation dating back to 2014. He ended up pleading guilty in 2018 to the lesser offense of "obscene telephone calling." Humphrey has to pay a fine of $250 and $277.50 in court costs. He was sentenced to 60 days in the parish prison, but that sentence was deferred and instead he received six months unsupervised probation.

Assistant District Attorney Monica Doss prosecuted that case for the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office, and Humphrey, Jr. was represented by John Flynn. Judge Mary Doggett is listed as the judge during the time of the plea in the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court system.

To read more on the on the recent arrest, click on the related links section of this page.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.