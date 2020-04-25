Pineville High School student earns Bill Gates scholarship

In 2000 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated 210 million dollars to support outstanding graduates and students around the world.

This year one of our own students here in Cenla made the cut out of 300 students’ in the nation.

Jayden King, a Pineville High School senior said his education means the world to him, and although COVID-19 has affected his senior year tremendously, he’s thankful for this accomplishment.

“It makes me feel like I've truly accomplished something,” King expressed. “I know I've always been high achieving, but I never thought I was 300 good, like 300 in the U.S. good and I'm very proud of myself and I have so many people to thank for it."

Jayden plans to study political science at the University of Lafayette, in hopes of becoming a senator one day. He also gives big thanks to Vallery Albritton, who he says is the best guidance counselor ever.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.