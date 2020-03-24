Pineville suspects arrested on new charges in criminal sexual conduct case

RPSO received new information leading to additional charges for two Pineville suspects who were previously arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case.

On March 10, 2020, Detectives received information related to additional allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles, by Edward Wayne Phillips, 51 and Kelly Dianne Phillips, 43, both of Pineville.

The sexually based crimes allegedly occurred in 2018.

Sufficient probable cause was established that supported new the allegations. Warrants were granted for Edward’s and Kelly’s arrest in reference to the following.

Edward Wayne Phillips: one count of false imprisonment, one count of sexual battery victim under 13 years of age, one count indecent behavior with juveniles victim under 13 years of age and one count molestation of a juvenile victim under 13 years of age.

Kelly Dianne Phillips: one count of false imprisonment, two counts of sexual battery victim under 13 years of age, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles victim under 13 years of age and two counts of molestation of a juvenile victim under 13 years of age.

On Thursday, March 19, Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force took Kelly into custody without incident. Kelly was later booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the new charges. She is currently being held at the Detention Center, in lieu of posting an $80,000 bond.

Following Kelly’s arrest, Edward was also booked in reference to his warrants. At the time of his arrest, Edward was being held at the detention center in lieu of posting bond related to his 2018 charges. Edward’s current bond now totals $390,000.000.

Copyright 2020 RPSO. All rights reserved.