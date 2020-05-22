Pitkin man accused of indecent behavior with juveniles

A Pitkin man has been accused of indecent behavior with juveniles that occurred in the Glenmora area on April 29.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says they identified Jaime Rubio, 23, as a suspect during their investigation into the criminal sexual conduct allegations.

RPSO says warrants were granted for Rubio’s arrest in reference to indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of minors.

On May 12, Rubio was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released later the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

