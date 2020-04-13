Pixar's summer release 'Soul' postponed to November

Pixar’s “Soul,” the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A scene from the 2020 Disney/Pixar Animated film, 'Soul' | Source: Disney / Pixar via MGN

The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that “Soul” won’t open June 19, but will instead hit theaters Nov. 20.

The major studios have now cleared out all releases until mid-July, where a handful of movies still remain on the calendar.

Those include Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and “Mulan," which already had its March debut postponed.

The lion’s share of Hollywood’s summer season has been canceled by the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.