Pizza Hut will give away free medium pizza to 2020 graduates

Pizza Hut announced that restaurants will be giving away a free, one-topping medium pizza to the Class of 2020.

Class of 2020 graduates can receive a medium one-topping pizza from Pizza starting on May 26 through May 28.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your... Posted by Pizza Hut on Thursday, May 21, 2020

To receive your free pizza, CLICK HERE to sign in or new users can create a rewards account.

