Popular 'Cops' series canceled after 32 seasons

After a 32-season run, the popular reality television series “Cops” has been canceled.

According to Deadline, Paramount Network officially cut its ties to the series on Tuesday, June 9 and says they have no plans for the show to return anytime soon on the network.

The show originally started on Fox back in 1989 before moving over to Spike TV in 2013, which was rebranded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

This cancellation follows the call for police reform after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after he was pinned to the pavement by an officer who put a knee on his neck.

Shows such as Live PD are also in similar crosshairs. A&E Network pulled that show from the previous weekend's schedule, but it hasn’t been canceled just yet.

