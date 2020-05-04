Popup COVID-19 testing site in Alexandria on May 8

On Friday, May 8, Alexandria will have a popup drive-up nasal swab COVID-19 testing location from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Frank O. Hunter Park, 2299 Willow Glen Road.

Bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one. Drive-ups are preferred to minimize contact but walk-ups will be served as well.

You can be tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches or loss of smell, or even diarrhea or close contact with positive cases.

Health officials say the reason for this popup site is to test more people in the African-American community since it is a group with more infections and deaths.

Results will be phoned to those tested as soon as they are available. The result will also be mailed so you can communicate it to your family, physician and workplace.

