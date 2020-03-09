Port of New Orleans working closely with cruise lines during coronavirus scare

Concerns over the coronavirus are a top priority at the Port of New Orleans when it comes to cruises.

While no itineraries in New Orleans have been affected yet, the port is taking precautions.

“With the State department’s advisory, our cruise line partners continue to implement higher and more rigorous protocols to protect all those onboard,” the port said in a statement.

Cruise lines are working closely with health officials, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the CDC to keep passengers safe.

The embarkation agency is administering temperature checks and a screening of all people before getting on the vessel.

“We continue to actively monitor the evolving situation and are in constant communication with public health agencies and industry partners,” the port said.

A cruise ship in California has been struck with the disease.

The Grand Princess is expected to dock in Oakland, Calif. Monday, March 9. There are 21 cases of coronavirus (COVID19) on the ship.

The U.S. death toll from the virus hit 21 Sunday.

Louisiana announced its first presumed positive case of the virus Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.