Portion of Kisatchie National Forest trail reopens after tornado damage

Part of the Kincaid Lake Loop Trail is back open after damage from severe weather. The trail has been closed for public safety since December, but in a Facebook post on Wednesday Kisatchie National Forest says a one mile re-route on the trail is now open. The route begins just before the Kincaid Lake A camping area. Hikers should follow the reroute postings throughout the trail.

The following trails remain closed due to tornado damage: Lakeshore Trail, Lamotte Trail, and the Wild Azalea SPUR. All bathroom facilities on the Kisatchie National Forest are temporarily shut down at this time due to Govenor Edwards' proclamation. Camping at Kincaid Lake campgrounds is also temporarily suspended, but boat launches remain open. The Wild Azalea Trail is also open. State parks and state park recreation areas are also closed due to the stay at home order.

Portions of Kisatchie National Forest were heavily damaged after the December 16, 2019 tornado. A biologist with the U.S.Forest Service says that 2,500 acres of forest was lost on the Vernon unit of Kisatchie National Forest and another 800 scres was lost on the Evangeline unit.

The following trails remain closed due to tornado damage: Lakeshore Trail, Lamotte Trail, and the Wild Azalea SPUR. Please note all bathroom facilities on the Kisatchie National Forest are temporarily shut down at this time. Camping at Kincaid Lake campgrounds is temporarily suspended. Boat launches remain open. The Wild Azalea Trail is open.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.