Possible severe weather for Easter weekend

This upcoming Easter weekend (April 11-12) is expected to have severe weather set to affect Louisiana and surrounding states.

Ahead and along the surface cold front set to sweep through on Easter Sunday, there’s a chance of all modes of possible severe weather across Cenla. This means possible isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rainfall leading to isolated flooding concerns as well.

Watches and warnings are also possible.

The rainfall forecast is approximately one to two inches possible, with isolated areas seeing over two inches.

Stay weather aware and make sure you have a plan in place. Know where to shelter in place in case of any possible warnings. Follow KALB through the Easter Weekend for the latest information and updates regarding our impending severe weather.

This forecast may change just a bit between now and the holiday weekend, so it’s important to tune to KALB for the latest info.

While the State of Louisiana has not come up with an official statement regarding guidance for what to tell the general public for sheltering during the pandemic, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management has come up with a statement that other emergency management offices have adopted as well.

The following is some of the recommendations on sheltering from storms during the COVID-19 Pandemic:

The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 brings added complications to taking shelter from severe weather. However, state and federal officials agree that your top priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado. Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest level of the house or building. Meanwhile, if your family typically takes refuge in a public storm shelter in your community, first check with your community shelter managers to ensure they will still be open and if there are any special considerations to plan for due to COVID-19. Now is the time to explore the best options to keep you safer from severe weather as well as limit your exposure to the virus. Wherever you choose to shelter from a tornado, take as many precautions as possible to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 as best as you can.

