Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is urging property owners to prepare for termite season.

“Termite colonies are constantly looking for new food sources and get really active this time of year. Now is the time to take proactive measures to prevent termites from destroying your investments,” added Strain.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, pest control companies are checking and treating properties. Meanwhile, Strain offers these tips to help protect properties:

· Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes and outside faucets on your home.

· Turn off outside lights at night or use yellow bulbs to avoid attracting swarming termites.

· Repair rotting wood on fascia, soffit, and exterior wood surfaces.

· Pick up any wood lying on the ground under and around your home.

· Look around your home at the slab line and base of piers for signs of termites.

· Store firewood away from your home.

· Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.

· Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.

· Do not allow water to pool next to the slab or under your home. Drain the water away.

· Most importantly, use only licensed and certified pest control professionals for termite treatments.

“Between professional inspections, owners should periodically inspect their home or business for evidence of termites. Look for mud tubes on slabs, piers or walls and pinholes in wallboards, softness in flooring or blisters in paint or wallpaper,” said Strain.

Consumers can contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry at 225-925-4578 to find out which companies are certified and licensed. Treatments and annual inspections by a licensed, insured and bonded pest control company are a good termite preventative.

For more information, visit the LDAF website at www.ldaf.state.la.us.

Copyright 2020 LDAF. All rights reserved.