Pres. Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies

President Donald Trump is calling on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. | Source: AP Photo / Alex Brandon

Pres. Trump says he has spoken with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy.

Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

Meanwhile, one of the nation's most senior public health officials has called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health.

