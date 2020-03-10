Pres. Trump presents Medal of Freedom to retired four-star general

President Donald Trump has bestowed the nation's highest civilian honor on a retired four-star Army general.

President Donald Trump watches after presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Vice Chief of Staff Army Gen. Jack Keane in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. | Source: AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jack Keane received the Medal of Freedom Tuesday during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

He served as the chief operating officer of the Army for more than four years and directed 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries.

He was in the Pentagon when terrorists crashed a jetliner into the building on Sept. 11, 2001, and he provided oversight and support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.